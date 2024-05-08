Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena set to compete in Federation Cup 2024

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will participate in the Federation Cup National Championship 2024 to be held from May 12 to 15 in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

"As per entries @Neeraj_chopra1 and Kishore Kumar Jena will compete in domestic competition starting May 12 in Bhubaneshwar," the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) posted on X.

https://twitter.com/afiindia/status/1788093662389493898

Before the Federation Cup, Neeraj's season will begin on May 10 at the Doha Diamond League, where he hopes to retake the top place. Neeraj won the Diamond League in 2023.

Kishore Kumar Jena, who won the silver medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, will also begin his season at the Doha Diamond League.

Last year, Neeraj had a standout season, capturing gold at the World Championships in Hungary and qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

However, the 26-year-old has not competed since October 2023, when he defended his continental gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Neeraj is now focused on his preparation for the Paris Olympics and revealed that he is confident of producing another excellent performance on the grand stage when the world converges in the French capital later this year.

"This is the best I have felt in a long time. My training sessions have gone off well...but I must add that training and competition are not the same," Neeraj, returning from his training base in Potchefstroom, South Africa, told SAI Media.

"All in all, I have been in great space and want to carry forward that momentum from May onwards," Neeraj said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor