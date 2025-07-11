Neeraj Chopra looking to improve throw by "one or two metres" after touching 90-m mark, taking step-by-step approach towards world record

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 11 : India's reigning world champion and Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra said that after touching the 90-metre mark finally, he is taking things step by step and the next aim is to improve his throw by one or two metres more.

Neeraj was speaking toat an event held by Under Armour in Gurugram.

Speaking about the possibility of touching the 95-m mark, Neeraj told ANI, "I believe in going step-by-step. I have touched 90 m now, so I would like to increase it by one or two metres. Then aim for 95 m. As Sumit (Antil) said, 95 m is indeed possible. Then, after that, I would try breaking my coach's record."

After his win at the Paris Diamond League meet recently, Neeraj had said about breaking his coach Jan Zelezny's record, " He has thrown 98m, and so many over 90. Maybe once I hit 95m, then I can start to say something - but right now, I need to keep working," he said.

With Zelenzy in his corner, who holds the world record in men's javelin throw with 98.48 m effort in 1996, Neeraj touched the 90 m for the first time in his career as he came second at the Doha Diamond League in May. It put an end to years of media discussion and hype around Neeraj touching the coveted mark. But he came second at the event, with Germany's Julian Weber touching 91.06 m. Neeraj touched a stupendous 90.23 metres.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Para-athletic javelin thrower and double Paralympics gold medalist Antil had backed Neeraj to go beyond the 90-m and touch 95-m.

"As an athlete, it is not far for Neeraj to cross 95 meters. His technique is very good. I have been following him since 2017, when I joined Parasports and did a javelin throw as a game. I have seen positive changes in his run-up and other things," said Antil.

Speaking on his preparations to defend the title at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this year, Neeraj said, "I am preparing well for it and I hope to give my level best there. It is the biggest and most important competition of the year. Will continue preparing well for it."

The World Athletics Championships will be held in Tokyo from 13-21 September 2025. If Neeraj wins the title, he could become the first Indian to defend his crown. Any other coloured medal would make it a hat-trick of medals at the marquee event, first-ever by an Indian, having won the silver medal back in 2022 before following it with a historic gold at Budapest.

On his partnership with coach Zelezny, Neeraj said that they are doing some technical work together, and he is happy with his training so far.

"We are trying to follow the javelin and do not fall towards the left much. I want to implement all this in my competitions," he added.

Speaking on the importance of a player's gear, clothes and shoes, Neeraj said, "It is important. You should get comfort and quality. It keeps you injury-free. You get support in your performance as well."

Chopra took the top honours in the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, a competition named after him at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru recently on Saturday.

The reigning javelin throw champion stood triumphant with 86.18m in a competition named after him. Kenya's Julius Yego notched up his season best and settled for second with 84.51m. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage claimed the third position with a best throw of 84.34m.

While some athletes came close to challenging Neeraj's supremacy, the Indian's finesse remained unmatched by the end of the tournament. Even though it was not another 90m outing for the 27-year-old, he stamped his authority by conquering the challenge that he encountered and ensured that he continued to stay inside the top two since June 26, 2021.

He has had a fine season so far in 2025. Neeraj kickstarted with a win at the Potch Invitational in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April and followed it up with a very special second-place finish at Doha Diamond League, where he crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time ever, with a throw of 90.23 m.

He also went on to secure a second spot in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland later that month and resumed his winning ways with back-to-back titles at Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike this month, with best efforts of 88.16 m and 85.29 m. Most recently came his NC Classic triumph in front of his home crowd.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor