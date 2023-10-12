Neeraj Chopra nominated for Men's Athlete of the Year award 2023 by World Athletics

Monaco [Monaco], October 12 : Indian Olympic and World Championships gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been nominated for the Men's World Athlete of the Year award in the World Athletics Awards 2023.

World Athletics, the global governing body of the discipline, issued a statement announcing Neeraj's nomination, a man, who has won everything gold across the biggest sporting/athletics competitions.

"This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2023 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2023. World Athletics is pleased to confirm a list of 11 nominees for Men's World Athlete of the Year. These athletes were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics," said a statement from the body.

In what has been another memorable year for the sport, the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world. The nominees for 2023 Men's World Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

-Neeraj Chopra, India, javelin throw

* World champion

* Asian Games champion

-Ryan Crouser, USA, shot put

* World champion

* World record

-Mondo Duplantis, Sweden, pole vault

* World champion

* Diamond League champion with world record

-Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco, 3000m steeplechase

* World champion

* Undefeated in six finals

-Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 1500m/mile/5000m

* World 5000m champion and 1500m silver medallist

* European records for 1500m, mile and 3000m

-Kelvin Kiptum, Kenya, marathon

* London and Chicago Marathon winner

* Marathon world record breaker

-Pierce LePage, Canada, decathlon

* World champion

* World leader

Noah Lyles, USA, 100m/200m

* World 100m and 200m champion

* World leader and undefeated in six finals at 200m

Alvaro Martin, Spain, race walk

* World 20km and 35km race walk champion

* World leader 20km race walk

Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece, long jump

* World champion

* European Indoor champion

Karsten Warholm, Norway, 400m hurdles/400m

* World 400m hurdles champion

* European indoor 400m champion

A three-way voting process will take place to determine the finalists.

"The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube this week; a 'like' on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on X will count as one vote. The World Athletics Council's vote will count for 50 per cent of the result, while the World Athletics Family's votes and the public votes will each count for 25 per cent of the final result," added the statement.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year will close at midnight on Saturday, October 28. Following the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics on November 13-14. The winners will be revealed on social media platforms of World Athletics on December 11.

Neeraj lived up to the expectations to win the gold at the Asian games and his compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena took home a silver medal as Indian athletes put up a power-packed performance at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium on October 4. Neeraj defended his title and scripted history at the continental event. The event was watched eagerly on TV screens across the country as the two Indians stole the limelight.

There was a neck-to-neck competition between two Indian athletes and Neeraj prevailed with his season's best throw of 88.88 metres.

Also, 'Golden Boy' Neeraj clinched India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest back in August. Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and managed to keep his lead intact till the very end to win Gold at Budapest. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion with 87.82 m got a silver medal. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch secured the bronze with the best throw of 86.67 m.

With a gold medal in Asian Games, Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championships and a Diamond League title, Chopra has won every top prize in the sport. He has set an unprecedented example with his consistency and hunger for gold.

