Neeraj Chopra to bring Javelin's biggest names to India in star-studded competition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 : In what promises to be a landmark moment in Indian sport, two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, along with the support of World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India will be bringing a Continental Tour Javelin-Only competition to the country.

While the venue is yet to be finalised, the event is slated to take place in May this year and will see some of the best male and female javelin throwers from around the world - headlined by Chopra - compete on Indian soil for the first time.

Speaking on the event, Chopra said, "It has been a longstanding dream of mine to organise and bring a world-class javelin competition to India. With the help of JSW Sports and the Athletics Federation of India, we are making this happen. I am sure that my fellow athletes and the fans in India will both create an experience that will be spoken about for a long time. I am excited to see how big we can make this," as quoted from a release by JSW Sports Media.

Chopra is keen to make the event an annual fixture in the world athletics calendar, with an eye on adding more track and field disciplines to the meeting.

Parth Jindal, founder, JSW Sports said, "I would like to thank the Athletics Federation of India and their leadership for giving us this fantastic opportunity of bringing a world class event to India. The AFI has been doing some incredible work to raise the profile of track and field sports in the country, and the manner in which they have come forward to support this event is a testament to their endeavours."

"JSW Sports' vision is to maximise India's sporting potential and to play a role in making India a global sporting powerhouse. When Neeraj brought the idea to us of staging a world-class athletics meeting in India, we jumped at the opportunity to help make it happen. We have made a long-term commitment to World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India and plan to grow the event over the years by adding further disciplines. This is just the beginning, and one that is set to change the way Indian audiences consume track and field events," he added.

Speaking on the event, Lord Sebastian Coe, World Athletics President, said, "World Athletics is delighted to support this new event that will allow fans in India to see their heroes on home soil and that will also showcase to the world India's ability to stage gold standard events."

Adille Sumariwalla, Chairman (N&IR) of the Athletics Federation of India, said, "We could not have a better role model than Neeraj Chopra to inspire the next generation of Indian athletes and we are pleased to partner with Neeraj and JSW Sports to present the best of our sport to the Indian public. 2025 will be an exciting year for Indian athletics with two Continental Tour meetings being held in our country."

