Neeraj Chopra to compete in Paavo Nurmi Games in June

New Delhi, April 10 Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will return to a high-quality field of competitors at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 in Turku, Finland on June 18, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The Paavo Nurmi Games, which is held in honour of Finnish long distance runner Paavo Nurmi, is a top-tier World Athletics event labeled as Continental Tour Gold.

"Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1 returns to Turku in June and will face a high-quality field of competitors. The goal is to host the most competitive javelin competition of the summer before the Paris Olympics," the organisers posted on X.

Indian javelin throw ace won a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games in 2022 with a throw of 89.30m. He missed the Games last year due to injury.

The annual athletics meet in Turku features top javelin stars from the world every year. This year's lineup includes Germany’s Max Dehning, who became the youngest javelin thrower to breach the coveted 90m mark earlier this year with 90.20m throw, which is the world-leading mark.

Additionally, Julian Weber, the reigning European champion and fourth-place finisher at the Tokyo Olympics, will also be participating in the event in Finland.

Paavo Nurmi Games will be Chopra's second event of the year as the reigning world champion will commence his 2024 campaign with Doha Diamond League meet on May 10.

