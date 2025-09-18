Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch World Athletics Championships 2025 Men’s Javelin Final in India

World Athletics Championships 2025 Men’s Javelin Final Neeraj Chopra Live Streaming: Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra will aim to defend his crown in the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday, September 18, 2025. He qualified with ease on Wednesday. He threw 84.85 metres on his first attempt to cross the automatic mark of 84.50. A total of 12 athletes advanced to the final, including Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and India’s Sachin Yadav.

Chopra will be up against a strong field that includes two-time world champion Anderson Peters, European champion Julian Weber, and former Olympic medalist Keshorn Walcott. Nadeem reached the final with his last throw in qualification. Yadav made it through after a tense wait at the end of the round.

Fans can watch the event live on Star Sports Select 1 and Select 1 HD. It will also stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem World Athletics Championships 2025 Men’s Javelin Final Live Streaming Info

Event: Men’s javelin final, World Athletics Championships 2025

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time: 4 pm IST

Venue: Tokyo National Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD

Livestream: JioHotstar app and website

Neeraj Chopra’s Very First Throw of 84.85m Sealed His Spot in the Final

The Defending Champion has arrived in style 😎@Neeraj_chopra1’s very first throw of 84.85m sealed his spot in the final! 🚀



Watch him next on #WorldAthleticsChamps 👉 Men's Javelin Throw Final | SEP 18, 3:30 PM onwards! pic.twitter.com/Ff3PT18ltX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 17, 2025