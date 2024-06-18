Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal at Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 With 85.97m Throw

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 18, 2024 11:07 PM2024-06-18T23:07:32+5:302024-06-18T23:07:44+5:30

Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 with a throw of 85.97m in ...

Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 with a throw of 85.97m in Finland.

This is a developing story...

