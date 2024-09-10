"Neeraj's gold removed mental barrier of javelin throwers": Paralympics medalist Ajeet Singh's coach

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Rakesh Kumar Yadav, the coach of Paris Paralympics medal winner Ajeet Singh, said that the gold medal of India's world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra at Tokyo 2020 Olympics helped in removing mental barriers for country's javelin throwers and serves as an inspiration for them.

Ajeet and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's javelin throw F46 event at the Stade de France at the Paris Paralympics. Ajeet, in the last gasp, pushed his name for a silver with a personal best throw of 65.62 m. His compatriot Sundar, just like in the Tokyo edition, settled for bronze in Paris with his season-best throw of 64.96 m. Cuba's Guillermo ended up at the top of the podium with a humongous effort of 66.14 m.

Speaking to ANI, Rakesh said about Neeraj's historic 2020 gold medal at Tokyo, "Neeraj has ended our mental barrier related to javelin throw. Now, we know if one can do it, so can others. Now, there is nothing left that we cannot do. He has become an inspiration for us. Most of the athletes in the field for India are from javelin throw."

On Ajeet's medal, Rakesh said that after his pupil fell short of a medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, this medal has removed "a lot of burden from their shoulders".

Talking about his preparation, Rakesh said that Ajeet's preparation were at peak since after the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and he was saving his best performance for the next Paralympics.

"His preparation was at his peak since Tokyo 2020. We got foreign exposure. He also prepared well in India and played well in competitions. He was saving his best for the Paralympics, where he won the medal with his personal best," said Rakesh.

The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with a total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, the most by the country in the history of the competition. With this landmark campaign, India has surpassed their previously most-successful campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which gave them 19 medals, including five golds, eight silvers, and six bronze medals.

This record-haul also helped India cross the 50-medal mark in the history of the competition. A record of 84 para-athletes represented the tricolour from August 28 to Sunday in 12 disciplines, as compared to nine back in Tokyo 2020. India also participated in new sports at Paris: paracycling, para rowing, and blind judo.

India established several records and unlocked some new "firsts" at the Paralympic Games.

A look at India's medallists at the Paris 2024 Paralympics:

-Avani Lekhara (Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, Gold)

-Mona Agarwal (Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, Bronze)

-Preethi Pal (Athletics, Women's 100m T35, Bronze)

-Manish Narwal (Shooting, Men's 10m air pistol SH1, Silver)

-Rubina Francis (Shooting, Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, Bronze)

-Preethi Pal (Shooting, Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, Bronze)

-Nishad Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T47, Silver)

-Yogesh Kathuniya (Athletics, Men's discus throw F56, Silver)

-Nitesh Kumar (Badminton, Men's singles SL3, Gold)

-Thulasimathi Murugesan (Badminton, Women's singles SU5, Silver)

-Manisha Ramadass (Badminton, Women's singles SU5, Bronze)

-Suhas Yathiraj (Badminton, Men's singles SL4, Silver)

-Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi (Archery, Mixed team compound open, Bronze)

-Sumit Antil (Athletics, Javelin throw F64, Gold)

-Nithya Sre Sivan (Badminton, Women's singles, SH6, Bronze)

-Deepthi Jeevanji (Athletics, Women's 400m T20, Bronze)

-Mariyappan Thangavelu (Athletics, Men's high jump T63, Bronze)

-Sharad Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T63, Silver)

-Ajeet Singh (Athletics, Men's javelin throw, F46, Silver)

-Sundar Singh Gurjar (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F46, Bronze)

-Sachin Khilari (Athletics, Men's shot put, F46, Silver)

-Harvinder Singh (Archery, Men's individual recurve open, Gold)

-Dharambir (Athletics, Men's club throw F51, Gold)

-Parnav Soorma (Athletics, Men's club throw F51, Silver)

-Kapil Parmar (Judo, Men's -60kg J1, Bronze)

-Praveen Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T64, Gold)

-Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Athletics, Men's shot put F57, Bronze)

-Simran (Athletics, Women's 200m T12, Bronze)

-Navdeep Singh (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F41, Gold).

