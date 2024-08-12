Nepal men’s team to train at NCA for two weeks ahead of CWC League 2 games

New Delhi, Aug 12 The Nepal men’s cricket team will be training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for two weeks as part of preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 games.

“#Rhinos are off to India @BCCI to gear up for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Preparation Series! Training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for two weeks will sharpen our players' skills and strategies. Let's wish them all the best,” wrote Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on their ‘X’ account.

Earlier this year, Nepal had come to India to participate in a tri-series, where they took on Gujarat and Baroda at Vapi, as part of preparation for 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

Following the training at the NCA, Nepal will head straight to Canada for their second CWC League 2 series in September, with Oman also touring the country at the same time.

Nepal are currently at sixth place on the League 2 standings, following one win from four matches from their tri-series at home against Namibia and the Netherlands in February 2024.

Captain Rohit Paudel, all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee, and leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane are currently in Canada due to playing in the recently concluded GT20 League.

Airee and Paudel will also feature in the MAX60 Caribbean Cricket League, happening in the Cayman Islands from August 18-25.

Nepal’s Preliminary Squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Surya Tamang, Dev Khanal, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aakash Chand, Rijan Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Arjun Saud, Kamal Singh Airee, Sagar Dhakal, Basir Ahamad, Sandeep Lamichhane

