'Nerves of Steel', Gautam Adani hails Team India's T20 World Cup triumph

New Delhi, June 30 Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, congratulated the Men in Blue for defeating South Africa by 7 runs in a nail-biting final to clinch the ICC T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

“Nerves of Steel. What an incredible, nail-biting @ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final between two powerhouse teams,” Gautam Adani posted on X.

“Congratulations to Team India on their superb win. Our pride in their unwavering spirit and determination shines brightly as India continues to rule the cricketing world,” the Adani Group Chairman added.

He also posted that it has been a fantastic tournament, with the “USA emerging as a new cricket power”.

The Adani Group also posted from its official X account, saying, “Victory strikes once again."

“Congratulations to the Men in Blue on becoming champions for the second time. We salute your relentless spirit and passion as the nation celebrates this remarkable win,” said the Adani Group.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya’s 3-20 and Jasprit Bumrah’s 2-18 helped an unbeaten India clinch their second title in the shortest format with a seven-run win over South Africa at the Kensington Oval.

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli also stepped up to end his lean run with a 59-ball 76 to help India post a competitive 176/7.

