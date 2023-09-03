"Never believed it was possible": Verstappen after record 10th Formula 1 win

Monza [Italy], September 3 : Following his historic 10th Formula 1 win of the season, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen expressed his happiness, saying that he never thought it would be possible for him to do so.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen made history, securing his 10th successive Formula 1 win of the ongoing season and going past legendary Sebastian Vettel's record of nine successive wins in a season back in 2013.

"I never would have believed it was possible (to win 10 races in a row) but we had to work for it today and that made it a lot more fun," said Verstappen as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We had good pace but they had a lot of top speed so it was hard to get close and get the move into Turn One so I had to force him into a mistake. Luckily it came at some point where he locked up. I tried to stay patient then just had to pick my moment," he added.

This win also keeps alive the winning streak of Red Bull Racing this season as they are yet to lose a race. Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez took the second spot while Carlos Sainz of Ferrari secured the third position.

This triumph also extends Vestappen's lead over Perez in the Driver's Standings to 145 points.

Italian GP result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5) George Russell, Mercedes

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7) Alex Albon, Williams

8) Lando Norris, McLaren

9) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

10) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor