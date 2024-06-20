'Never gave up on the field': Sachin, Gambhir, Sehwag condole David Johnson's demise

New Delhi, June 20 Veteran India cricketers including legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, and Virender Sehwag have condoled the demise of former India pacer David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru at the age of 52.

As per the police, Johnson fell from the fourth floor of his apartment in Bengaluru and was immediately taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. However, the police have not recovered any suicide note from the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased, Johnson, was suffering from depression. Kothanur police are investigating the case.

Taking to X, Tendulkar wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family."

Former India openers Gambhir and Sehwag also expressed deep sorrow on the demise of the late pacer.

“Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones,” Gambhir said.

"Very sad to hear about David Johnson’s passing. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Sehwag added.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad extended his condolences to the grieved family. "Shocked and sad to hear about the passing away of David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Prasad wrote on X.

Johnson played two Tests for India and bagged three scalps. He was part of Karnataka's lethal pace attack comprising Javagal Srinath, Doidda Ganesh, and Prasad in the 1990s. He came into the highlight after his 10-wicket haul against Kerala in the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season.

His 10-152 figures caught the eyes of national selectors and he made his debut in the 1996 against Australia in Delhi after an injury ruled out Srinath. He got hold of Michael Slater and also reportedly clocked a speed of 157.8 kmph in the match.

His second India appearance came against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test later that year in Durban. he bagged wickets of Herschelle Gibbs and Brian McMillan in his last India match to his career with three scalps.

In 39 first-class matches, he bagged 125 wickets while in 33 List A games, he clinched 41 dismissals.

