New Delhi to host 4th National Finswimming Championship 2024 from November 15

New Delhi [India], November 13 : The Underwater Sports Federation Of India (USFI) in association with the Physical Education Foundation of India recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will host the 4th National Finswimming Championship at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex, New Delhi from November 15 to 17.

Giving details about the championship in a pre-event press conference at International Youth Hostel, Dr Tapan Panigrahi, Secretary, of the Underwater Sports Federation Of India (USFI) informed the media that, "This time in this 4th National Finswimming Championship New Delhi 2024, almost 28 state units and more than 400 districts from Pan India registered for the event and more than 1500 participants will take part in 186 events and 558 medal positions will be contested in all the age categories in both genders."

Tapan Panigrahi is a Dronacharya Awardee- Lifetime International Swim Coach. Elaborating on Finswimming, Panigrahi said, "Finswimming is a new version of competitive Swimming. It is very popular in the world; in India, it's getting popularized by USFI. In the competitive field for the youth, it is an excellent platform to excel in their potential at the same time, it helps greatly the existing competitive swimming and is an add-up opportunity that can be utilized in a strategic scientific training plan to match in favour."

"There are positive movements in the international bodies to add this sport as an Olympic event. Therefore our pre-preparation for the Finswimming would be a great opportunity well in advance to present bout talents in the Olympics. USFI is a sports development organization focusing on the Finswimming sports unlike other Olympic sports very seriously," he added.

USFI organized its First National Finswimming Championship in Ponda, Goa in the year 2021 where 766 athletes participated from 21 States, It was an excellent drive to orient its technicalities of the new version of competitive swimming to the youths of the country.

The 2nd National Finswimming Championship 2022 was held at Pune Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Pune, where 981 swimmers participated response and acceptance of the sport in the sports fraternity were very impressive. In the year 2023, the 3rd National was held and a record number of participants almost 1200 swimmers participated.

