"New revolution is going to happen in India": Former athlete Anju Bobby George

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Former Indian athlete Anju Bobby George expressed her gratitude and feels that a new revolution is going to happen in the country as talks about the Women’s Reservation Bill continued on Wednesday.

The day three of the special session of Parliament began at 11 am on Wednesday. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill and the amendments made.

"I am really happy that I got a chance to visit the new parliament. It is an important day when the Women's Reservation Bill is being passed. I don't know how to express my gratitude towards the Ministry and our Prime Minister. I think a new revolution is going to happen in India," George told ANI.

Hockey player Rani Rampal also feels that the increased participation of women will help the nation to move forward.

Rani visited the new Parliament building and thanked the government for giving her the opportunity and highlighted the efforts of PM Modi in encouraging women in every field.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had on Tuesday introduced the new Bill Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, in its very first sitting of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament complex. The Women Reservation Bill seeks to guarantee 33 per quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative assemblies has been a promise of many parties, including the BJP for years.

