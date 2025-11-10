New sports city to be developed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: Sources

New Delhi [India], November 10 : A new sports city is set to be developed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) in New Delhi, with Australia and Qatar serving as key references for the project, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) sources.

A delegation from the Indian Sports Ministry had visited these countries to study their sports infrastructure and gather insights for the development of the JLN sports city.

India has formally presented its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games to the Evaluation Committee of Commonwealth Sport in London.

India has also officially bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. The IOA, led by President Usha, submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in October 2024.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was constructed to host the 9th Asian Games in 1982 and later upgraded with the latest state-of-the-art facilities to host the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is currently being maintained and utilised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on behalf of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, as part of a legacy to promote & develop sports activities and to implement plans and schemes for the promotion of sports.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, situated in New Delhi, is one of the most famous and popular stadiums in India. It has been a witness to several important sports events.

Recently, the JLN stadium hosted the World Para Athletics Championships last month, which saw more than 2,200 participants from over 100 nations competing in 186 medal events. As first-time hosts, they pocketed a record 22 medals, including 6 Gold, 9 Silver, and 7 Bronze, their best-ever performance to date.

By hosting the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, India has entered a space usually reserved for elite and established organisers.

The iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games, which featured para athletics as a medal event. However, this WPAC has elevated India's capability to host an international event to a "different level," according to several international para athletes, World Champions, and Indian sports icons.

India is the fourth Asian nation, after Qatar, the UAE, and Japan, to host the World Para Athletics Championships. At previous world championships, India had clinched nine medals at the 2019 Dubai edition, 10 medals at the 2023 Paris edition, and 17 medals at the 2024 Kobe edition.

