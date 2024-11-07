New Zealand brace for England’s ‘Bazball’ assault in upcoming Test series

Christchurch, Nov 7 New Zealand cricket fans eagerly await a high-intensity series as England prepare to tour the country for three Test matches starting on November 28 in Christchurch. England’s aggressive Test approach, popularly known as ‘Bazball,’ will face scrutiny against the Black Caps, who come into the series with renewed confidence after a 3-0 whitewash of India. Despite England’s recent series loss in Pakistan, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham expects the visitors to stick to their trademark attacking style.

After England’s recent 2-1 defeat in Pakistan, cricket analysts and former captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan questioned whether England’s strategy could endure in diverse conditions, but Latham remains certain that England will not back down.

“They’ve got an attacking brand that they like to play, and I’m sure it will be no different in terms of how they like to approach it,” Latham told reporters after New Zealand’s return from India. “We’re looking forward to it. It’ll be a great challenge.”

For New Zealand, the series against England holds high stakes. With their recent success against India, the Black Caps have surged to fourth in the ICC World Test Championship rankings. A strong performance against England could potentially elevate them further and keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final for the second time. New Zealand were the inaugural titleholder, having claimed the championship in 2021 after defeating India in a thrilling final.

England, currently ranked sixth, trails behind Australia, India, and Sri Lanka in the Championship race. But for Latham, the broader implications of the Championship are secondary to enjoying the game and focusing on each match.

“It’s a big carrot for us,” Latham remarked. “But for us, it’s just about enjoying our cricket as much as we can. If we’re able to play some good cricket, then those sorts of things take care of themselves.”

Latham emphasised the unique challenge England will pose in New Zealand’s conditions, noting that while the Black Caps are buoyed by their success in India, the setting for this series will be entirely different.

“(It’s) completely different conditions, we’re against a completely different team,” Latham said. “We’re going to have to be at our best again, so yeah, it’s another exciting opportunity.”

As the Black Caps prepare for England’s aggressive batting line-up, they are also conscious of the home-field advantage. The England team, led by Ben Stokes and coach McCullum, has shown a fierce commitment to ‘Bazball’ even in challenging situations, with players like Joe Root and Harry Brook backing the strategy with a fearless approach.

However, the question remains whether England’s big-hitting mentality can hold up against New Zealand’s seasoned bowling attack, which thrives in their home conditions.

With three Tests scheduled in Christchurch, Wellington, and Hamilton, the series has all the ingredients for a thrilling contest.

