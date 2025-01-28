New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr named ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Dubai, Jan 28 The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr as the winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Acknowledging the outstanding female cricketer across all formats of the game during the calendar year, Kerr becomes the first New Zealander to win the coveted trophy after a momentous 2024 in which she inspired the White Ferns to their first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

In T20Is alone, Kerr amassed 387 runs and took 29 wickets at an average of 15.55, yet it was during the World Cup campaign that her brilliance was most apparent - setting a new record for the most wickets in a single edition (15) and culminating in an unforgettable individual display in the final to secure the silverware and the Player of the Tournament accolade.

On the biggest stage, up against an in-form South African outfit, Kerr overcame challenging conditions to score a crucial 43 from 38 balls before removing the dangerous Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch in figures of three for 24 with the ball to thwart the chase and set up a 32-win victory amid wild celebrations.

While her year will be best remembered for her historic feats in the shortest format, Kerr also impressed in ODIs, hitting 264 runs at an average of 33.00 and taking 14 wickets which included four-wicket hauls against India and Australia.

The 24-year-old overcomes South African skipper Wolvaardt, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu and Australia’s Annabel Sutherland to win the award, backing up her Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year success on Saturday.

“It's a huge honour to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year. I guess for me individual awards aren't something you think about much, but this is an extremely special one," Amelia Kerr said.

“It’s nice to be able to contribute for New Zealand, I guess that's all any cricketer wants is to work hard and put out performances for their teammates. There are so many people that have helped me achieve what I have, and I'm very grateful for the support network I have around me.”

Announcements in the ICC Awards 2024 will conclude later on Tuesday, with the highly anticipated Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year revealed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor