‘Newcastle Utd can’t take the eye off the ball in 'unforgiving' Premier League', says Howe

Newcastle, Jan 14 Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says his in-form side 'can't take the eye off the ball' as they look to extend their winning run against Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday (IST).

United face Vitor Pereira's men in midweek, looking for a ninth straight win in all competitions, a run that has lifted them to fifth in the Premier League, the semifinals of the Carabao Cup and the fourth round of the FA Cup.

But Howe insists his charges must continue to approach each game in the same manner they have done in their recent run-in and said the visit of Wolves has the makings of a "dangerous game" for the Magpies.

"For me, I know it's boring, but it's game by game and it's trying to keep our focus on what we can affect, which is our next training session, our next game. It's making sure that we're not getting ahead of ourselves in both ways - when we were having a disappointing run, it was about making sure we didn't throw everything out and become despondent, and it's exactly the same when you're winning.

"It's making sure you're consistent with what you do, the messages are clear, and we focus and don't take this position for granted. The Premier League is an unforgiving league and we can't take our eye off the ball,” said Howe in a press conference.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost only one game so far, 0-3 loss against Nottingham Forest, under new head coach Victor Pereira. He succeeded Gary O’Neil at the club following the 1-2 loss against Ipswich Town and has led the team to wins against Leicester City, Manchester United and Bristol City alongside the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

"It's a dangerous game for us, because Wolves are a good team, as I say, so we don't underestimate anyone in the Premier League. We know how difficult the league is. You have to be focused and mentally right to win any game. I think they're all challenges that we face. But we believe in ourselves, we're at home and we love playing at home, so there's a lot going for us as well," Howe added.

