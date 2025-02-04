Newcastle will have to be 'on guard' against Arsenal despite 2-0 lead, says Howe

Newcastle, Feb 4 Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe believes his side will need to be on guard at Wednesday night's Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash against Arsenal at St. James' Park despite holding a 2-0 lead.

The Magpies head into the cup tie against Mikel Arteta's Gunners, unbeaten in their last nine away matches across all competitions, with a healthy advantage after claiming an impressive 2-0 away win last month, their first victory at the Emirates Stadium since 2010.

“My message is we are at the halfway point in the tie. Against any opposition, the game is still very much alive. We have to do our part but I think the quality of Arsenal and the team they have, we have to be on our guard.

"We have to approach the game in a really positive and aggressive way, try to be ourselves in every moment and there will be no deviation from that. We are in a good position and need to make the most of every opportunity,” said Howe in the pre-game conference.

Arsenal, who finished runners-up in the previous two Premier League seasons, roared back into top form on Sunday as they steamrolled past rivals Manchester City with a shocking 5-1 victory.

If the Toons do manage to reach the finals of the Carabao Cup, it will be the second time they reach the final in the past three seasons, having lost the 2023 summit clash 0-2 against Manchester United.

Newcastle United have not won a major trophy since 1955 and will be hoping to build confidence with the Carabao Cup.

"Nerves and excitement are closely linked to each other as emotions and you have to try and focus on the positive side much more than the negative. I understand the brain can go in different directions but, ultimately, when you look at this game and we're in a cup semi-final, what a great opportunity we've got and that's if it is nil-nil.

"Forget any talk of a lead. What a great opportunity for us at home to attack the game, try and embrace everything in the face and do our best. That's what we're going to try and do," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor