Next season's Champions League special with final in Munich, says Kompany

Berlin, May 30 An energetic aura comes with the man in the white shirt entering the podium in the Allianz Arena. Vincent Kompany, who was on Thursday introduced as the new head coach of Bayern Munich, came with perfectly rolled-up sleeves, a firm look, and a touch of natural ease. His physical presence, and his firm, and convincing statements might have given an impression of what made him one of the World's best defenders when in the shirt of Manchester City for 11 years.

He called Pep Guardiola one of the most important coaches he has worked under, reports Xinhua.

When officially presented as Bayern's new head coach equipped with a contract until 2027 this Thursday in Munich, the 38-year-old former Burnley manager admitted: "The 2024-25 Champions League season is a bit more special than others due to the final taking place in Munich. But we don't get there by talking."

After his engagements in the Belgian league Anderlecht and Burnley in the Championship and the Premier League, taking over the 2020 treble winner Bayern appears like a big step into the unknown. "I grew up on the streets of Brussels, if you play football there, what we did all the time, you learn football is about winning and being consistent. That might have influenced me," the former Belgian international said.

Despite he is entering a new level in his coaching life, he emphasized "I won't change and become another person." "I have learned in my youth through my family, to always work hard. Pressure has never impressed or burdened me much. I get up in the morning with energy and optimism."

It might be his first top side to coach, but he insisted that "it's on you to create the mentality around." His goals are to lead the Bavarians back to national glory and leave their mark on the international stage. Before talking about silverware, he regards his main issue as making everyone a better performer. "I want the best team rather than the best players," he added.

Kompany's approach seems to come at the right time for the struggling Bavarians having delivered a disappointing season without a title and having performed far from expectations due to internal struggles.

Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl called the lack of experience with big clubs "a minor issue. "What impressed us from the start is his determination to continue his way and follow his idea of dominant attacking football."

Having set a Championship record of 101 points with Burnley and then having competed in the Premier League has taught him "a lot. I didn't change despite the different circumstances. I think it's important to stay authentic."

Before finalizing his squad for the upcoming season, "I want to see and find out who is hungry. Well, I am. The club needs teamwork as the most pressing target," he said. He said to have fulfilled more than just the captain's job at City. It felt more like helping everyone to get to his best and be around with an open ear when necessary.

Kompany said he intends to take the people with him and create a common spirit. "It doesn't matter what the outside world is saying or thinking, important is us as a team."

