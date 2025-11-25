Nick Kyrgios makes comeback move with Kooyong Classic commitment

Melbourne, Nov 25 Nick Kyrgios has taken a significant step toward his long-awaited competitive return by confirming his participation in the Kooyong Classic, a key exhibition event that serves as preparation for the Australian Open.

The former Wimbledon finalist, now 30, has endured a torturous period away from professional tennis due to a series of debilitating injuries that have threatened to derail his career entirely. His 2025 campaign was limited to just five singles appearances, with his last competitive outing coming at the Miami Open back in March.

Currently languishing at 666th in the ATP rankings and without the safety net of a protected ranking, Kyrgios faces significant hurdles in securing spots at official warm-up tournaments leading into the Australian Open. He will require wildcards not only for those events but also for the season's opening Grand Slam itself.

However, those wildcard entries are expected to be granted without much hesitation. Kyrgios remains a former Brisbane International champion and continues to draw massive crowds at Melbourne Park, where his explosive style and charismatic personality make him one of the most marketable players in Australian tennis.

Beyond the Kooyong Classic, Kyrgios has already committed to several high-profile exhibition matches before 2025 wraps up. Most notably, he'll square off against reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in a "battle of the sexes" showdown scheduled for December 28 in Dubai, adding another layer of intrigue to his comeback narrative.

The Kooyong Classic itself promises to be a star-studded affair next year, with a distinctly Italian presence headlining the men's draw. Davis Cup heroes Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Berrettini will feature alongside world number eight Lorenzo Musetti, ensuring high-quality tennis in the lead-up to Melbourne Park.

The exhibition tournament, which was notably absent from this year's calendar due to operational challenges, is set to run from January 13 to 15. That timing places it perfectly, just three days before the Australian Open commences, a short distance away along the Yarra River, offering players an ideal final tune-up opportunity.

For Kyrgios, the Kooyong Classic represents more than just match practice - it's a statement of intent that he's ready to reclaim his place among tennis's elite.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor