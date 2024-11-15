Nick Kyrgios to make professional tennis return at Brisbane International

Brisbane, Nov 15 Nick Kyrgios has confirmed his long-awaited return to ATP Tour action at next month's Brisbane International, to be held from December 29 to January 5, 2025, ahead of the Australian Open.

The seven-time ATP Tour titlist Kyrgios, who has not played a professional ATP match since June 2023, has been hampered by wrist and foot injuries that have kept him sidelined for more than a year, having last contested a tour-level match at the Boss Open in Stuttgart in June 2023.

"The Brisbane International has always been a great event and I have had some amazing memories there, particularly when I won the event in 2018. I am feeling fit and healthy, and I am excited for my return to tennis following some time out of the sport," Kyrgios was quoted by tournament organisers.

“It has been a long journey of recovery to be where I am today, one of the goals I had set was to be able to play during the Aussie summer, so I am excited that I get to start in Brisbane which is one of my favourite tournaments. I am looking forward to being back out on court in front of the Aussie crowds," he said.

The 29-year-old Australian, will be competing in his fourth Brisbane International and will look to replicate his 2018 form swept through the field to clinch his fourth tour-level title, beating Ryan Harrison 6-4 6-2 in the Brisbane International final.

Alongside countrymen Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson – both now top-30 players – and three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic, Kyrgios will headline a strong Australian contingent who will all be vying to start 2025 with a win on home soil.

Tournament Director Cam Pearson is excited to add key Australian talent to the Brisbane International field in 2025.

“We are thrilled to add a stellar Australian flavour to the Brisbane International line-up. Nick Kyrgios, who will join fellow top-30 Australians, Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson in Brisbane this summer, adds genuine star power as a Grand Slam finalist and the 2018 Brisbane International champion.

"Nick, who has had success here in the past, will kick off his 2025 comeback in Brisbane and I am excited, as I know all tennis fans will be, to see him back on court showcasing his best tennis and entertaining the crowds in a way that only Nick can," Pearson said.

"Alexei will return to Brisbane for the third time on the back of winning his first ATP Masters 1000 singles title in Montreal in August and he is in top form having defeated Novak Djokovic to advance to the fourth round at the US Open," he added.

World No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov is back to defend his title, along with Holger Rune and Frances Tiafoe, who will begin their 2025 campaigns in Brisbane. WTA year-end No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will lead the women’s event.

