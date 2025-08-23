Nigar Sultana to lead Bangladesh in second appearance in Women's ODI World Cup

Dhaka, Aug 23 Bangladesh have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, with Nigar Sultana Joty appointed captain for the team's second appearance in the tournament. Joty, who also captained Bangladesh during their debut World Cup campaign in 2022, will once again spearhead the side.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rubya Haider, with six T20I appearances for Bangladesh, receives her first ODI selection for the global tournament. The squad features notable additions in Nishita Akter Nishi and Sumaiya Akter, both of whom represented Bangladesh at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Sumaiya, who captained the team during the Malaysia tournament, made her ODI debut against Australia in March 2024. Nishita, the youngest squad member, has featured in two ODIs since making her debut against Pakistan in 2023.

“Nishita is still young, but she bowls with great maturity. She is consistent, calm under pressure, and her ability to contain left-handers gave her an edge. We believe this experience will serve her well and add depth to our spin attack," said Sazzad Ahmed Mansur, chief selector of the BCB Women's Wing.

“Sumaiya has been knocking on the door for some time. She brings the ability to occupy the crease and accelerate when needed. With her skill set and fielding standards, she gives us an all-round option in the top order,” she was quoted as saying in a release on Saturday.

Bangladesh will commence their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Pakistan on October 2 in Colombo.

Before the tournament, Bangladesh will prepare through warm-up matches against South Africa on September 25 and Sri Lanka on September 27.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.

