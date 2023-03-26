Nikhat Zareen beats Nguyen Thi Tam to claim second Women's World Championships title

New Delhi [India], March 26 : Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen has successfully defended her title after beating two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final bout of the 50kg category at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on Sunday.

Nikhat won by a unmous 5-0 verdict to help India clinch its gold medal at the ongoing Championships. Nikhat is now the second Indian female boxer to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships after legendary pugilist Mary Kom.

Nikhat defeated a Vietnam player to claim her second world championships gold medal. Nikhat overpowered her opponent throughout the bout and did not provide any chance for Nguyen Thi Tam to regain her balance.

Earlier on Saturday, scripting history, the young Indian pugilist Nitu Ghanghas was crowned as World Champion for the first time after registering a sensational victory in the finals of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship here at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

Later in the evening, India will have a chance to add another medal to their tally with ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain set to take on Australia's Caitlin Parker.

