Nikhil, Dhruva & Nikeetaa secure titles in INAC 2024

Pune, April 24 Nikhil J of JK Tyre clocked a blistering 1:25.094 to beat fancied Dhruva Chandrashekar who managed only 1:26.267 in the INAC1 800 to 1650cc class in the finals, while Nikeetaa Takkale excelled as a woman driver, in the FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship 2024 (INAC) at the Nanoli Stud Farm.

The two fastest drivers in the class saw tough competition in the top INAC1 class.

Hosted by the Indian Automotive Racing Club, the INAC witnessed an exhilarating display of speed and skill with the National champions decided in the finals. This was the first of the 12 Nationals organised by FMSCI which completed the Nationals 2024 and Indian champions were declared.

Philippos Matthai of MRF clinched the title in the INAC1 1651 to 2400cc being the only driver in the fray. The championship finals also highlighted outstanding performances from Dhruva Chandrashekar, Mazdayar Vatcha, Nikhil J, Daksh Gill, and Nikeetaa Takkale,among others, across various categories.

Nikeetaa Takkale, the JK Tyre driver, hoisted the women in the motorsports flag with a commendable performance by a lady driver competing on equal footing with men.

Dhruva Chandrashekar's triumph in the INAC 2 Open Class, with a timing of 1:26:738 in VW Polo underscored the intensity of competition, with his closely contested victory against Philippos Matthai and Nikeeta Takkale, showcasing the pinnacle of racing excellence.

In INAC 3-Open Class Hyderabad’s Mazdayar Vatcha emerged victorious with a standout performance of 1:30.657, with Goa’s Amey Desai coming in second with a time of 1:31.277 followed by Praveen Dwarkanath with a time of 1:33.474.

In the women’s category of Time Attack event, Pune’s Nikeeta Takkale secured first position with a time of 1:31.380 followed by Tarushi Vikram with 1:32.988 and Nikita Nair coming in 3rd with 2:01.456.

