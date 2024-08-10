Nita Ambani congratulates Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 10 : International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, congratulated Aman Sehrawat after he won the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics.

Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

Nita Ambani hailed Aman Sehrawat for making an 'incredible' debut at the Olympic Games. The IOC member also hoped that Aman would take Indian wrestling to even greater heights.

"Congratulations, Aman Sehrawat, for your bronze medal in Paris! What an incredible way to mark your Olympic debut. This is just the start of a remarkable journey, and we all look forward to seeing you take Indian wrestling to even greater heights. Here's to many more victories in the years to come. Jai Hind," Nita Ambani said.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control. With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

