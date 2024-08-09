Nita Ambani congratulates Neeraj Chopra following historic Paris Olympics silver win

Paris [France], August 9 : International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani congratulated Neeraj Chopra after he won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

Chopra, 26, fell short of retaining his gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 meters. Despite a strong performance on his second attempt, he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold. He became the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event.

Nita Ambani said that Neeraj's silver medal has uplifted the spirit of an entire nation and made everyone proud in India.

She added that the Indian javelin thrower will be remembered for generations to come as a true legend.

"Congratulations, Neeraj Chopra, for winning Silver in Javelin at the Paris Games! You have once again uplifted the spirit of an entire nation and made every Indian proud! Your story - starting from Shivaji Stadium in Panipat to the Stade de France in Paris - is a beacon of hope and inspiration for every athlete and for all of us. You will be remembered for generations to come as a true legend of Indian athletics. Wishing you even greater success and glory in the years ahead," Nita Ambani said in a release.

Neeraj's first and third attempts were invalidated by red flags, and his final three attempts were also fouls. Despite his strong performance in the qualification round, where he threw 89.34 meters. His 89.45-meter throw was his second-best performance but not enough to retain his gold.

He looked under pressure before taking the run and the Indian javelin thrower crossed the line once again and was given a red flag in his fifth attempt. His last and sixth attempt was also disqualified after he crossed the line while throwing.

