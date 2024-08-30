Nita Ambani hails Avani, Mona, Preethi, Manish for winning medals at Paris Paralympics

Paris [France], August 30 : International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, congratulated Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, Preethi Pal, and Manish Narwal for winning medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Friday.

Reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Nita Ambani said that Avani, Mona, Preethi, and Manish's medals filled every Indian's heart with immense joy. The Reliance Foundation chairperson added that their "strength, spirit, and skill" are an inspiration for the entire nation.

"Heartiest congratulations to Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, Preethi Pal, and Manish Narwal for their historic achievements at the Paris Paralympics 2024! Your gold, silver, and bronze medals not only kick-start India's Paralympic campaign with pride but also fill every Indian's heart with immense joy. Your strength, spirit, and skill are an inspiration for the entire nation. More power to all our athletes and best wishes for the Games ahead! Jai Hind!," Nita Ambani said.

Preeti secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics.

Meanwhile, Manish Narwal won the silver medal after securing 234.9 points in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol. He started the match on a good note but in the middle, the Indian shooter dropped to the sixth. But he didn't lose hope and ended the final in the second spot.

India started off the Paris Paralympics on a marvellous note after bagging four medals.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor