Nita Ambani hails India's bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games as 'a proud milestone'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership and support following India's recommendation to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030.

She described it as a proud milestone in India's emergence as a global sporting powerhouse.

Sharing her views on the announcement, Nita Ambani said, as quoted by the press release from Reliance Foundation, "India being recommended to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030 is a proud milestone in India's journey as a global sporting powerhouse. It is a celebration of our nation's sporting spirit and talent! My heartfelt gratitude to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi ji for his visionary leadership and steadfast support in making this historic bid. This moment marks another step forward towards our shared dream of bringing the Olympic Games to India. Jai Hind!"

The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport announced on Wednesday that it has recommended Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Ahmedabad will now be put forward for full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision to be made at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November 2025, according to a press release from the official Commonwealth Games website, which is also the official website of Commonwealth Sport.

The recommendation follows a rigorous evaluation process by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities on multiple parameters, including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth values.

Framed under the organisation's 'Games Reset' principles, designed to encourage innovation and collaboration, both Ahmedabad (India) and Abuja (Nigeria) submitted compelling proposals showcasing their readiness and vision to host the Games.

The recommendation represents a landmark moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With Glasgow 2026 fast approaching and promising to deliver a 'wow factor' for athletes and fans alike, today's recommendation provides an exciting platform for the Centenary Games and beyond, offering long-term stability and momentum.

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, boasts a proud sporting history and a strong record of success at the Commonwealth Games, finishing fourth on the medal table at the 2022 Games in Birmingham. Amdavad's proposal emphasises India's commitment to the values of the Commonwealth and its capacity to stage a Games that reflects the scale and diversity of modern sport.

In addition, given the impressive and ambitious submission from Nigeria, the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board has agreed to develop a strategy to support and accelerate Nigeria's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for the 2034 Games. This decision supports Commonwealth Sport's strategic commitment to secure the future Games pipeline and to host a Games in Africa.

