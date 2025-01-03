Nitu Ghangas, Nithya Sre express happiness following Arjuna Award recognition

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], January 3 : Professional boxer Nitu Ghangas and Paralympic Bronze medallist and para-badminton player Nithya Sre expressed their delight on being conferred the Arjuna Award 2024 on Thursday.

"I thank my parents and coach for always supporting me. This award will give me a lot of confidence and will help me perform better in the upcoming competitions," Nitu Ghangas said while speaking to ANI.

Further, Nitu Ghangas's coach Jagdish also showed happiness about the decision.

"We all are feeling very proud and happy...I hope that Indian women boxers will continue to make the country proud in the 2028 Olympics as well," Jagdish said.

In the end, the para-athlete Nithya Sre said that she was very happy and proud following the announcement of the Arjuna Award list.

"I am very happy and proud. The new year has begun with a happy news. It is a motivation for me to work even harder," Nithya Sre noted.

Earlier on Thursday, the double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna, according to a statement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete have been awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024.

Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji have also been conferred with Arjuna Awards.

Para athletes Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Hokato Sema, Simran, and Navdeep will also receive Arjuna Awards.

Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded with Arjuna Awards.

Former Dempo FC and East Bengal head coach Armando Agnelo Colaco was also awarded with Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category.

The awardees will receive their awards from President Droupadi Murmu at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025.

