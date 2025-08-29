"No bigger classroom than sporting arena": Mandaviya on National Sports Day 2025

New Delhi [India], August 29 : India witnessed one of the largest sporting mobilisations in its history on Friday, as approximately 30 crore people across all States and Union Territories participated in celebration of the National Sports Day 2025, marking the 120th birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, led the national celebrations with a floral tribute at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital city before joining more than 2,000 participants, including officials of the Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), National Sports Federations (NSFs), athletes and coaches at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium for a morning of interactive sporting activities.

The nationwide celebrations began with the pledge, as millions of citizens reaffirmed their commitment to fitness and wellbeing. The occasion resonated with the Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship and Respect, and Paralympic values of Courage, Determination, Inspiration and Equality, giving the day a unifying spirit of sportsmanship.

From community hockey exhibitions to mass fitness drives in schools, universities, Panchayats and urban local bodies, the day unfolded as a true "Jan Andolan of Sports". Celebrations took place in every district of Bharat in three distinct ways - through sports academies under SAI, Khelo India and the States and UTs; through organisational participation involving schools, colleges, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), corporates, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and government offices; and through district-led activities joined by Members of Parliament, legislators, senior leaders, and eminent athletes. No organisation was left behind in the collective effort to transform the day into a people's festival of sport, truly signifying the slogan of 'Har Gali, Har Maidaan; Khele Saara Hindustan'.

A big role was played by the Indian Olympic Association, the Paralympic Committee of India and the National Sports Federations, who activated programmes at the grassroots to take sports to the people, rather than people coming to sports. This people-centric approach reinforced the message that sport is not just competition, but a way of life.

Chief Ministers joined from across Bharat, with Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Pema Khandu in Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), and Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun (Uttarakhand), leading their States.

Deputy Chief Ministers led the programmes in Andhra Pradesh (Visakhapatnam), Chhattisgarh (Raipur) and Maharashtra (Pune). In other States and UTs, Sports Ministers and senior political representatives added momentum to the movement. Prominent Members of Parliament including Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, Anurag Singh Thakur in Hamirpur, Shri Bhupender Yadav in Alwar and Arun Govil in Meerut joined their constituencies to motivate citizens.

Mandaviya inaugurated Bharat's first MONDO Athletics Track at the JLN Stadium. The facility, completed in a record four months by SAI's engineering wing, was unveiled in the presence of PCI President Devendra Jhajharia, Olympian Anju Bobby George, Secretary Sports Hari Ranjan Rao, Head of World Para Athletics Paul Fitzgerald, para-athletes Sumit Antil, Simran Sharma, Preeti Pal, Praveen Kumar and many others. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra described the occasion as "a milestone moment for Bharat's sport", while Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil hailed the track as "a new vision for excellence in sports that will inspire generations of athletes."

Union Minister, accompanied by PCI President Devendra Jhajharia, Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil, bronze medallist Simran Sharma, double medallist Preeti Pal, gold medallist Praveen Kumar and Olympian Anju Bobby George, also joined a spirited 400m demonstration run on the newly laid track. The morning ended on a lighter note with a cricket match between Ministers XI and Media XI, underscoring the celebratory and inclusive spirit of the day fulfilling the idea of 'Ek Ghanta Khel ke Maidaan Mein'.

Mandaviya, in his address, recalled the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Sports has been an integral part of our life and will always be. A rich variety of sports has been mentioned in our history. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing back this spirit through initiatives like Targeted Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Khelo India and Fit India. With the Khelo Bharat Niti and the National Sports Governance Act in place, Bharat is marching ahead towards Viksit Bharat 2047 with the ambition of being among the top five nations at the Olympics. There is no bigger classroom than the sporting arena, and no greater teacher than sports."

The nationwide fervour also included inclusive initiatives. In the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, a 15-day celebration culminated with an underwater tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, symbolising the diversity of participation. Under the umbrella of National Sports Day 2025 in collaboration with Fit India, Isha Gramotsavam, Bharat's largest rural sports festival organised by Isha Outreach, was also celebrated across seven States. In its 17th edition, it has brought the joy of play and fitness to 35,000 villages with 5,000 teams and 50,000 players, including 5,000 women, participating in volleyball and throwball competitions.

Social media amplified the celebrations with messages pouring in from sportspersons and celebrities alike. Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, PR Sreejesh, Neeraj Chopra, Yogeshwar Dutt, Mirabai Chanu, Sumit Antil and Anju Bobby George, amongst many others were joined by Ayushmann Khurrana, R. Madhavan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sharvari, Saiyami Kher, and Madhurima Tuli in making National Sports Day a top trend.

The celebrations will continue over the next two days as part of a three-day Jan Andolan. Tomorrow, August 30, will feature sports debates & conclaves on Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 and National Sports Governance Act, 2025. The day will also witness competitions in indigenous sports like kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball, sack race and tug of war across the country. On August 31, the celebrations will culminate with Fit India Sundays on Cycle - a nationwide drive to promote cycling as a lifestyle practice on the theme 'Swadeshi Bharat'. Meanwhile, a National Conclave on Sports Goods Manufacturing will be inaugurated in Delhi tomorrow under the theme of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, with similar conclaves to be held across States to boost domestic sports manufacturing and exports.

From the villages of Tamil Nadu and Odisha to the metros of Delhi and Mumbai, from Himalayan towns to the seas of Andaman, Bharat today spoke in one voice - "Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Mein". With almost one-fourth of the population joining in unison, National Sports Day 2025 has set a new benchmark for people's participation and stands as a defining milestone in Bharat's sporting journey towards Olympic excellence.

