No children should face any loss, says Sakshi Malik on holding nationals

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], January 18 : Former Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik said on Thursday that the players should not suffer due to the simultaneous national championships held by both, the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the Ad-Hoc Committee formed to handle the daily affairs of the federation.

Sakshi was in Jhajjar, Haryana for an event.

On being asked if players should participate in nationals organised by suspended WFI in Pune or the nationals organised by the Ad-Hoc Committee in Jaipur, Sakshi said that the Sports Ministry has already made it clear that championships held by the ad-hoc committee are genuine and recognised.

"The sports are run by the Sports Ministry and they said that if anyone goes to nationals organised by Sanjay Singh, he will not be given recognition. The ones with power, the ad hoc committee have been given permission to hold nationals and they should be played. We knew he (Brij Bhushan) was powerful, but never thought that this much that he would try running things according to him," she added.

Talking to the media, Sakshi said, "I do not want children to face damages because I was one myself. You can see that even after being suspended, Brij Bhushan Singh and his aide (suspended WFI president Sanjay Singh) are not letting the Sports Ministry work. I welcome the decision to suspend the federation and do not want any person associated with Brij Bhushan to be a part of it. Nobody should be facing losses, nationals should happen for children and seniors so that they can play and win medals."

On pursuing politics, Sakshi said, "We cannot say about politics. Our fight was for women, the harassment against women in wrestling. It took us eight to ten years to raise our voices. We could have done it earlier. I am working for wrestling for now."

The ad-hoc committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced that the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) is organising a Senior National Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women's wrestling championships in Jaipur from February 2-5 this year.

In a statement, the body also said that the championship organised is a "genuine, sanctioned and recognised championship by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and all government benefits will only accrue to the sportspersons participating in such National Championships."

The Union Sports Ministry stated back in January that the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) does not have the authority to conduct the Senior National Championships. If they host a tournament, it will be considered "unsanctioned" and "unrecognised".

Notably, after the conclusion of the WFI elections on December 21, the Sports Ministry suspended the body three days later after the newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh announced the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh by the end of the year.

At the same time, following its decision, the Ministry instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the WFI's affairs.

A defiant Sanjay Singh refused to recognize the committee, stating that he was willing to resort to legal advice as well.

"I don't believe in this committee. You cannot form an ad-hoc committee without my permission. I will talk to the government about this. Will seek legal advice to save WFI and go to court if talks with the government don't work," Sanjay previously told ANI.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry that you have issued a Circular bearing No. WFI/Senior National/Maharashtra/2024 dated 06.01.2024 on the letterhead of the Wrestling Federation of India regarding conduct of Senior National Wrestling Championship 2023 at Pune (Maharashtra) from 2931 January 2024," Ministry said in a letter.

"As per this Ministry's order dated 24.12.2023, you have no authority to issue such a Circular or to use the letterhead of the Wrestling Federation of India wherein you claim affiliation of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports," the letter added.

"You must immediately cease and desist using the letterhead of the Wrestling Federation of India for such prohibited purposes and using the name, logos and insignia of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India in violation of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011(Sports Code) and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. Any championships or competitions organized by you the suspended Executive Committee members of the WFI - will be treated as unsanctioned and unrecognized competitions," the letter read.

"Certificates of participation and medals won in championships conducted by the WFI will be of no consequence and will not be considered for eligibility under any scheme of the government or appointment to government jobs/to get admission in school and colleges under sports quota, sports awards, etc. Until further orders, only National Wrestling Championships for various age categories organized under the supervision of the IOA-appointed Ad hoc Committee for Wrestling will be treated as sanctioned and recognized championships for wrestling under the Sports Code and all government benefits will only accrue to the sportspersons participating in such National championships organized by the Ad hoc Committee," the letter added.

India's wrestling has seen a major shift since the conclusion of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.

After Singh's victory in the WFI elections, emotional Sakshi broke down as she left the venue announcing her retirement from wrestling while addressing a press conference in the national capital. However, the WFI body witnessed a major twist after the Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected body.

Later, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia also returned his Padma Shri award.

After the outcry by wrestlers, WFI was suspended by the Sports Ministry.

