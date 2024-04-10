"No clue where I will be next year": Carlos Sainz keen to 'speed up' 2025 contract talks

London [UK], April 10 : In an effort to hold onto a spot on the 2025 Formula One grid, Carlos Sainz is eager to "speed up" his contract negotiations.

After finishing on the podium once more on Sunday at the Japanese Grand Prix, Sainz will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari at the end of the current season.

According to Sky Sports, the 29-year-old has been associated with Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Sauber, which will change its name to Audi in 2026.

The Spaniard was left without a seat on the grid for next year after Ferrari signed Hamilton for a multi-year contract, meaning Sainz went into the 2024 season knowing it would be his last with the Scuderia.

"I'm talking to a few [teams] because that's what my management team and myself should do when I don't have a job for next year yet. So, we're talking to pretty much all of them," said Sainz as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It's just a matter of obviously going more into detail and seeing the more realistic options and what are the best options for me and for my future, which I don't have any news for you or nothing to say here," he added.

"The only thing I would say is that, obviously it's time now to speed up a bit everything and hopefully we can get it sorted sooner rather than later," Sainz said.

Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix earlier this season and the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix in the previous eighteen months, Sainz made his Formula One debut in 2015.

In addition, he is outperforming Charles Leclerc at Ferrari this season, making him and Fernando Alonso the best drivers who aren't signed for the following season.

"I have no clue where I will be next year. It's true we're talking to many teams. I just need to keep focused on what I'm doing, prove to myself and everyone that when I'm given a fast car, I maximise what I'm given and I deliver. It's been a strong start to the season. With this car you can shine a bit more. With last year's car, I did performances similar to this year but you couldn't shine," Sainz said.

