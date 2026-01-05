'No decision yet': Kapil Dev on Bangladesh players' participation in PGTI events

New Delhi, Jan 5 Former India cricketer and current PGTI president Kapil Dev has said nothing has been decided yet on the participation of Bangladesh players amid the ongoing tension between the two neighbouring countries. He said that PGTI will hold a board meeting to discuss the matter.

Tensions have increased between two nations in recent weeks following reports of violent incidents against religious minorities in the country. According to the PGTI chief, a meeting will be held soon to discuss the participation of players from Bangladesh. Jamal Hossain, Md Siddikur Rahman, and Md Akbar Hossain are the notable golf players from Bangladesh competing in the PGTI tour.

"There has been no decision yet regarding the participation of Bangladesh players in the PGTI. A board meeting will be held, after which the matter will be discussed and an update will be shared with everyone," legendary cricketer and current PGTI President Kapil Dev told IANS.

Amid increasing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, the BCCI directed the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman from the squad.

In response, the Bangladesh government on Monday ordered the suspension of the broadcast of all matches of the upcoming IPL season.

“It is hereby informed that a directive issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come to notice, whereby Bangladesh’s star cricketer Mr Mustafizur Rahman has been excluded from the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament scheduled to commence on March 26, 2026. No reasonable justification for such a decision by the BCCI is known, and this decision has caused pain, distress, and anger among the people of Bangladesh,” read a statement from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Due to growing concerns regarding security and advice provided by their government, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday requested the ICC to relocate all their T20 World Cup matches scheduled in February to Sri Lanka.

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to co-host the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with matches slated across multiple venues in both countries.

