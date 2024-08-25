No greater honour than leading your country: Fatima Sana on Pakistan captain role

New Delhi, Aug 25 After being named Pakistan’s captain for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, starting from October 3 in the UAE, fast-bowler Fatima Sana said she will give it her all in the role to make the country proud.

Fatima takes over as Pakistan’s captain for the mega event from veteran off-spin all-rounder Nida Dar. It will be the first time she will captain Pakistan in T20Is and more so, in a World Cup. Fatima previously led Pakistan twice in ODIs when Nida was out due to concussion, and was at the helm in the side’s Super Over win against New Zealand at Hagley Oval.

“Bismillah! There’s no greater honour than leading your country on any stage. I’m deeply honoured by the great responsibility entrusted to me by the @TheRealPCB. I humbly request your support and prayers as I step into this new chapter of my career. As always, I’ll give my all to make Pakistan proud,” wrote Fatima on ‘X’.

Pakistan are in Group A of the ten-team competition with Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, with the full schedule yet to be out. “BEST NEWS IN PAKISTAN CRICKET! Many congratulations! It’s a huge honour that comes with big responsibility. Relish it, enjoy it!” wrote former captain and selector Urooj Mumtaz Khan on ‘X’.

But the timing of Pakistan changing the captain from Nida to Fatima has raised quite a few eyebrows in the cricketing circuit. “It's an honour and privilege to captain Pakistan Team. Wishing you all the best with this huge responsibility Fatima Sana. However, the timing is very strange and unsatisfactory.”

“This should have been done before for Fatima to be further ready to assume this role as she had the potential to excel or Nida should have captained the side until the World Cup,” wrote former Pakistan captain Javeria Khan on ‘X’.

On the same platform, former India captain Anjum Chopra also expressed a similar opinion. “Fatima Sana named captain for Pakistan women’s team. Isn’t it a bit too early for a young talented player to be handed the reigns this early? It’s a massive task for a player who is just coming off age and making her presence felt in international cricket.”

