No Indian, Australian in Asalanka-led ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2024

Dubai, Jan 24 No Indian and Australian cricketers were featured in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2024, which is led by Sri Lankan all-rounder Charith Asalanka. The International Cricket Council unveiled the ODI Team of the Year, celebrating the standout stars, who showed a great balance of star power, consistency and versatility.

The Asalanka-led team features Saim Ayub (Pakistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka), Kusal Mendis (wk) (Sri Lanka), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), AM Ghazanfar (Afghanistan).

Pakistan's Ayub capped off his breakout season by selection at the top of the order in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year. He only debuted in November, but arrived immediately, scoring a combined 125 runs from three ODIs in Australia before scoring a maiden ODI ton in Zimbabwe shortly after. Three of his last five innings have produced centuries, including two in South Africa in December, a three-match series that saw him average 78.3.

Afghanistan's Gurbaz continues to produce the game-wrecking performances he’s been known for ever since his famous century on debut in 2021. In 11 matches, he scored 531 at 48.2 with the highest score of 121. He has scored three centuries and two half-centuries. Afghanistan had a 2024 series against Sri Lanka, Ireland, South Africa and Bangladesh and Gurbaz was productive in all of them.

Sri Lankan top-order batter Nissanka’s unbeaten 210 in February against Afghanistan was the 6th-highest score by an opener in ODI history, setting up his strong season for the Lions. He scored the second-most ODI runs in 2024, behind only teammate Kusal Mendis.

Mendis' 742 runs were the most scored of any player in ODIs in 2024. His highest score, a 143 against New Zealand in November, was the 27th-highest total by a wicketkeeper in ODI history. He finished the calendar year with a bang, notching up a total of 217 runs in Sri Lanka’s two ODIs against the Black Caps.

Asalanka started the year with a ton against Zimbabwe, his only century of the calendar year, but proceeded to contribute handsomely with the bat, reaching 50 on four separate occasions – two of those scores in the 90s. He also took three wickets in two of Sri Lanka’s three games against India.

West Indies batter Rutherford played nine ODIs in 2024, after only making his debut in December 2023, yet scored runs for fun. The 26-year-old from Guyana scored 425 runs, well faster than a run-a-ball, from seven innings for the West Indies.

Rutherford played the middle-order role to perfection, finishing unbeaten on three separate occasions. His run of five straight innings reaching 50 is the 13th-best streak in ODIs.

Afghan allrounder Omarzai’s contribution was of great use to Afghanistan throughout 2024 in ODIs, combining high-end batting production with some very useful bowling performances. In the third and deciding ODI against Bangladesh in November, with the series locked up at 1-1, he took 4-37 with the ball and followed that up with an innings of 70 not out to steer them to a five-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.

Sri Lankan allrounder Hasaranga's 7-19 against Zimbabwe in January is the fifth-best return in an innings in ODI history, joining an elite club of bowlers that have taken seven scalps in a match. He averaged 2.6 wickets per game in 2024 and kept his bowling average well under 20.

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi made a big impact despite playing only six ODIs in the calendar year. Possessing one of world cricket’s best bowling strike rates, he continued to prove himself as one of the most consistent performers at the international level.

Another Pakistan pacer Rauf finished 2024 firing on all cylinders, taking 10 wickets across Pakistan’s three-ODI series in Australia, which included his five-for in Adelaide – a contest the touring team ended up winning comfortably.

Afghanistan's 18-year-old AM Ghazanfar had an incredible 2024, after making his ODI debut in March against Ireland. The off-spinner became the fifth-youngest Men’s player to take a five-for in an ODI, picking up 6/26 against Bangladesh in November. He recorded another five-wicket haul in his last ODI appearance of 2024, grabbing 5/33 against Harare in December.

