'No intent behind it': Kohli clarifies on viral Instagram 'like' incident

New Delhi, May 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has issued a calm and direct clarification after a minor social media storm erupted over his alleged "like" on a fan page post dedicated to actress Avneet Kaur.

The incident, which triggered a wave of chatter across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), had some fans even dragging Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, into the conversation — prompting the cricketer to step in and douse the flames.

On May 2, social media users noticed that Kohli's verified Instagram handle appeared in the "likes" section of a post from a fan page featuring Kaur. The post, innocuous in itself, quickly went viral as screenshots circulated, comments poured in, and speculations ranged from technical glitches to questions of intent.

Some dismissed it as a harmless tap or perhaps even a managerial error, but others, unfortunately, took it further, tagging Anushka and indulging in baseless gossip.

In response, Kohli took to his Instagram Stories to issue a statement that was both measured and responsible, putting the matter into perspective and urging people not to jump to conclusions. Without naming the actress or referring to the post explicitly, Kohli wrote:

“I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

The “like” in question has since been removed from the post.

While such algorithm-triggered incidents are not uncommon — especially for celebrities with massive followings and account managers — the speculation that followed underscores the kind of intense scrutiny public figures like Kohli face on social media platforms.

Beyond the digital buzz, Kohli’s on-field focus remains razor-sharp. The 35-year-old is currently in the middle of a strong IPL season, playing a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s impressive run. With seven wins in 10 matches, RCB sit second on the points table, behind only Mumbai Indians — both tied on points but separated by Net Run Rate.

Kohli will next take the field on Saturday night in Bengaluru when RCB hosts the struggling Chennai Super Kings, who earlier this week became the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention in IPL 2025.

