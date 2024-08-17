"No matter what facilities you have, do it with your heart...": Neeraj Chopra's advice to young athletes

Magglingen [Switzerland], August 17 : India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who secured silver in Paris Olympics after a gold in Tokyo, has called upon young athletes to focus on their journey with dedication and hard work and make the best of opportunities available to them.

Addressing a press conference, Chopra said dedication and hard work are critical elements when starting out in any sport or profession.

"It feels great when someone thinks of me as their role model. My advice is that when you start, no matter what facilities you have, do it with your heart. The main thing is your dedication and hard work," he said answering a query.

Reflecting on his own journey, Chopra recalled the limited infrastructure and resources he had in the beginning but found joy in the process of honing his skills.

"When I started, there was very limited infrastructure and resources, but I used to have fun while doing it. I will just say enjoy the process and always think about how to improve in that particular sport or any work you do," he said.

The renowned athlete said resources will improve as one attains success.

"Whatever facility you have, just keep working. There will be a time when you will win, and after that, you can only enhance your facilities and resources," Chopra said.

Chopra has several firsts to his credit. He is India's first track and field athlete to win gold at the Olympic stage.

