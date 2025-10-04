No need to panic or overreact, says Mohammad Yousuf after Pakistan’s Asia Cup loss

New Delhi, Oct 4 Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has backed the national side after their underwhelming campaign at the recently concluded 2025 Asia Cup, where they finished runners-up, and wished them luck for the upcoming home series against South Africa.

Notably, Pakistan suffered a five-wicket defeat to India in the tournament’s final as the Men in Blue emerged victorious for a record-extending ninth time. It was Pakistan’s third straight loss to India at the Asia Cup, with the Suryakumar Yadav-led side beating them in the group stage and the Super 4s.

Yousuf, who has previously served as the team's head coach, said that there was nothing to panic about, and all the team needed was a few months of focused and disciplined effort. He also wished the team luck for their forthcoming kulti-format home series against the Proteas.

“There’s no need to panic or overreact — we don’t need miracles, just a few months of focused, disciplined effort. With the right intent, the right people who understand the game, and true teamwork, we can bring this team back to its best and make it great again. Best of luck to the team for the South Africa series,” Yousuf wrote on X.

Pakistan will host South Africa for a multi-format series, comprising two Tests, three T20Is, and as many ODIs. The Proteas’ tour will begin on October 12 with the first Test and conclude on November 8, when the two teams face off in the last ODI.

While the first Test will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12, the second game will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20.

While Rawalpindi will host the first T20I on October 28, Lahore will host the second and third T20Is on consecutive days on October 31 and November 1.

The three-match ODI series, meanwhile, will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 4, 6, and 8.

