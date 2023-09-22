Noida police issues traffic advisory ahead of inaugural edition of MotoGP Bharat

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has recalled its earlier order on movement of goods carriers on expressways in Noida and Greater Noida till September 25, in view of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) and MotoGP race.The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show and the MotoGP race are being held in Greater Noida till September 25. According to the revised advisory, the no-entry order will be in effect from 6 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm every Friday to Monday. However, it's important to note that these restrictions will not apply to vehicles transporting essential goods such as milk, vegetables, medicines, and other necessities.

In the statement issued in the early hours of Friday, police said, "The no-entry order issued earlier has been amended for the purpose of Trade Show-2023 from September 21 to 25 and MotoGP event from September 22 to 24. Now, from September 22 to 25, the no entry (order) would be enforced from 6 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm."The order applies to heavy, medium and light categories of goods carriers.The earlier advisory had banned the movement of goods carriers on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway. Police have warned that any violation of this order will be subject to punishment under Section 32 of the Police Act of 1861.

Check Traffic Restrictions, alternate route here

In view of the two international events and the expected rush of visitors, police earlier asked goods carriers and heavy vehicles entering the district via Yamuna Expressway to instead take the National Highway 24 or 9.

Such vehicles and DTC buses entering Noida via DND and Kalindi Kunj are instructed to take the route from Mayur Vihar, Kondli and Jhandupura to travel to their destination.

Non-commercial vehicles going from Delhi towards Greater Noida, Mathur, Agra, Lucknow using the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be able to go through internal roads of Delhi region via NH 9, 24, 91.

Non-commercial vehicles going to Delhi and Ghaziabad from Greno Express will be able to go to Shahberi, Chhijarasi and Parthala using the routes of Greater Noida West.

The traffic police suggested commuters to use Mappls Map, My India app or Google Maps to avoid inconvenience or use its helpline number 9971009001 for any queries.

Noida Metro to increase train frequency

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation will increase the frequency of trains on the Aqua Line during the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show from September 21 to 25. Each metro will run at an interval of 7.5 minutes. Apart from the morning and evening peak hours, the metro will run at an interval of 10 minutes.