Norris clinches pole position in Sao Paulo Sprint Qualifying

Sao Paulo, Nov 8 Lando Norris put in an impressive lap to take pole position during Sprint Qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the Briton beating Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and the other McLaren of Oscar Piastri to seal P1.

After setting a benchmark with his banker lap during SQ3, Norris went even quicker with his final effort of 1m 09.243s, a time that proved unbeatable to his rivals. Antonelli was the closest challenger, the Silver Arrows racer 0.097s behind as he took the other spot on the front row.

Despite showing good pace during Friday, Piastri had to settle for third, while George Russell added to a decent day for Mercedes in fourth. Aston Martin also enjoyed a solid outing at Interlagos, with Fernando Alonso clinching fifth ahead of Lance Stroll in seventh.

Sandwiched between them was Max Verstappen, the Red Bull man seen seemingly shaking his head in disappointment after crossing the line. Charles Leclerc was eighth for Ferrari, while Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar and Kick Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10.

Lewis Hamilton missed out on SQ3, the Ferrari driver finishing SQ2 in P11. The seven-time World Champion will also be investigated after the session for a yellow flag infringement, with the flags having been thrown when teammate Leclerc suffered a spin.

Joining Hamilton in the elimination zone were Williams’ Alex Albon, Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Kick Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto and Ollie Bearman in the Haas.

Hours on from being confirmed to remain with Alpine in 2026, Franco Colapinto ended the session in P16, one place ahead of Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, while Yuki Tsunoda finished SQ1 in P18 for Red Bull.

Haas’ Esteban Ocon wound up in 19th place, and Carlos Sainz had to settle for 20th and last place following a lock-up on his final run in the Williams.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor