Norris warns Verstappen after Mexico GP clash, says 'he got what has coming to him'

Mexico City, Oct 28 The Mexico City Grand Prix ended in controversy as McLaren’s Lando Norris called out Max Verstappen’s aggressive driving tactics, following the Red Bull driver’s two 10-second penalties that left him finishing sixth.

Verstappen's missteps have thrown fresh energy into Norris’s title pursuit, narrowing the points gap between the two to just 47 with four races left in the season.

"I go into every race expecting a tough battle with Max," Norris told reporters after the race. “His only job is to beat me in the race, and he’ll sacrifice himself to do that, like he did today.”

The Mexico City battle, which began with both drivers racing hard into corners, quickly escalated. Verstappen, who had held a dominant lead in the championship for most of the season, was penalized for forcing Norris off track at Turn Four and later for cutting across the chicane to gain an advantage. The penalties added up, and Verstappen fell back, breaking his 10-race winless streak and leaving Norris to claim a critical second-place finish.

Reflecting on Verstappen's aggressive tactics, Norris said, “I want those tough battles, like I’ve seen him have plenty of times. But fair ones. Today was not fair, clean racing. And therefore, I think he got what he had coming to him.”

The competitive tension between the two title rivals had already flared in Texas, where Norris was penalized for going off track while attempting to pass Verstappen. The rivalry has intensified as McLaren and Norris have steadily climbed in performance, with Verstappen now feeling more pressure to defend his lead. Verstappen's penalties in Mexico echoed the concerns of many drivers who have argued for consistent racing guidelines.

“Today I felt like I just had to avoid collisions, and that’s not what you feel like you want to do in a race,” Norris explained. “He’s in a very powerful position in the championship. He’s a long way ahead. He has nothing to lose. People can say it’s the other way around, like he’s got everything to lose and it’s all for me. But it’s not the case.”

With Verstappen’s aggressive defense and Norris’s calculated approach, the final four races of the season promise a compelling showdown. Norris, bolstered by his performance in Mexico, now sits closer than ever to challenging Verstappen for the championship. "I’m doing my own job, which was a good job today," Norris concluded. "I’m happy with my whole weekend. But it’s not my job to control him. He knows how to drive. And I’m sure he knows that today was probably a bit over the limit."

