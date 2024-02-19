"Northeast has emerged as a sports power": Anurag Thakur

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 19 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed the growing contribution of the Northeast to sports and the way it has emerged as a sports power.

The Khelo India University Games kicked off in Assam on Monday and, Thakur talked about the KIUG and the growing stature of sports in the northeast.

"Today, Khelo India University games are going to begin (in Assam). Around 4,500 players belonging to more than 200 universities from all over the country will participate in it. The Northeast has emerged as a sports power of the country in recent years. In the Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu won the first medal. The eight states of the North East have a special contribution to winning medals," Thakur told reporters during the inauguration of Doordarshan Kendra in Guwahati.

Among the 200 Universities, Panjab University, which has been a dominant force, is expected to face stiff competition from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. In the previous edition in Uttar Pradesh, the two Universities were separated by a single medal.

At the 4th edition of the Games, Panjab University will be fielding the third strongest squad of 151 members while Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar will have the largest contingent, comprising 238 members. Chandigarh University is sandwiched between the two with the second-highest contingent of 165 athletes. Overall, 10 universities have a contingent size, stretching to three digits.

Notably, the Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi commenced on Saturday with kabaddi matches at the Sarusajai Stadium. As many as eight teams divided into two pools are competing for glory.

The KIUG is a part of the Indian government's Khelo India initiative that was launched in 2016. The Khelo India mission focuses on promoting grassroots sports and identifying young talents from across the country.

