NorthEast United FC announce signing of Spanish forward Guillermo

Guwahati, July 7 NorthEast United FC has announced the signing of Spanish forward Guillermo Fernandez Hierro.

Fernandez began his career with Athletic Bilbao, making his first-team debut in La Liga in 2013. Known for his finishing in front of goal, he later played for clubs like Elche, CD Numancia, and most recently for Cultural Leonesa.

Guillermo’s notable achievements include scoring a goal in the UEFA Champions League group phase against FC Porto, decisive goals in La Liga and Copa del Rey, and playing a crucial role in CD Numancia’s successful campaigns in Segunda División. Fernandez has consistently demonstrated his skill on the field with his ability to adapt and perform in various attacking roles.

Expressing his delight on joining the highlanders, Guillermo said, "I am very excited to work with the team and coaching staff. The club has shown faith in me, and I am ready to repay them and set my mark in the Indian Super League.”

His experience in Spain’s top leagues brings valuable expertise to NorthEast United FC, strengthening the team’s attacking lineup. The club is optimistic about the impact Guillermo will have in the upcoming season.

"Guillermo is a very experienced professional; his career says it all. He will give us the much-needed boost in our attack, and we are happy to have him here." Mandar Tamhane, CEO of NorthEast United FC, shared his thoughts on the signing, "We feel we have got the right fit for our team. Guillermo has played at the top level of football in Europe, his expertise will not only bolster our attack but also serve as a catalyst for growth and development for our entire squad,” said head coach Juan Pedro Benali.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor