Norway Chess 2025, Round 8: Hikaru gets better of Gukesh

Stavanger [Norway], June 4 : Round 8 of Norway Chess 2025 brought many exciting games. One of the standout games featured Hikaru Nakamura against reigning World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh, according to a statement from Norway Chess.

Nakamura seized the initiative out of the opening by launching a powerful attack. Gukesh has managed to defend excellently in his last two games. But this time Nakamura was able to beat down his defences and win.

Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi and Fabiano Caruana played a long, hard-fought game. Caruana seemed to have the upper hand into the endgame. But complications in time trouble turned the tables.

With only half a minute on the clock, Caruana made a decisive blunder, which Erigaisi capitalised on, winning the full three points.

The last game of the day, Wei Yi against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, ended in an eventless draw. Wei Yi prevailed in the Armageddon game, securing the crucial extra points.

Koneru Humpy leads at Norway Chess Women. Another intense round unfolded at the Norway Chess Women's Tournament.

Humpy Koneru managed to get a complicated position out of the opening against Sarasadat Khademalsharieh. She transformed the complexities into a winning endgame with pinpoint accuracy.

Everything seemed to be under control until a blunder in time trouble could have allowed Khademalsharieh back in the game. But when the opportunity was missed, Koneru secured the game and the three points.

The remaining games between Anna Muzychuk and Lei Tingjie, and Vaishali Rameshbabu against Ju Wenjun, saw early simplifications that led to uneventful draws. Muzychuk and Vaishali triumphed in the Armageddon game, securing the extra point.

Earlier, Dommaraju Gukesh against fellow Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, according to a release from Norway Chess. Erigaisi seized the initiative of the opening, launching what appeared to be a powerful and potentially decisive attack.

However, Gukesh demonstrated exceptional defensive resilience, steering the game into a complex endgame. In a dramatic time scramble, Gukesh held his nerve and ultimately secured a hard-fought victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor