Norway Chess: Nakamura halts Gukesh’s surge with crucial win

New Delhi, June 4 In a high-stakes clash at the Norway Chess tournament, Hikaru Nakamura reignited his campaign with a commanding victory over World Champion D. Gukesh in the classical format, breaking a five-game winless streak and throwing the leaderboard wide open.

Nakamura, the world number two, delivered a precise and clinical performance, avenging his earlier defeat to Gukesh in Round 3. The result marks a dramatic shift in momentum, especially for the young Indian prodigy who was riding high after back-to-back classical wins against Magnus Carlsen and Arjun Erigaisi.

With this win, Nakamura joins Gukesh at 11.5 points, putting both players in a tie for third place as the tournament approaches its climax. The victory also serves as a psychological boost for the American Grandmaster, who had come under scrutiny after a string of underwhelming results earlier in the event.

For Gukesh, the loss is a minor setback in what has otherwise been a breakout tournament. The 19-year-old, who became the youngest-ever World Champion earlier this year, has shown remarkable poise and maturity throughout the tournament, taking down some of the game's biggest names. However, against a reinvigorated Nakamura, Gukesh faltered in the middlegame, misjudging a critical pawn structure that allowed his opponent to seize the initiative.

The tournament now heads into its final rounds with the top spots still up for grabs. Carlsen, Firouzja, and Caruana remain in contention, but with Gukesh and Nakamura now surging, the battle for the crown is far from over.

Norway Chess 2025 continues to deliver thrilling battles and high drama, with every round rewriting the script in this elite chess showdown.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor