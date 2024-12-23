Not satisfied, I want more: De Minaur sets sights on plenty of goals in 2025

Sydney, Dec 23 Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur reflecting on a stellar 2024 season that saw him break into the world’s top 10, stated, his career-best performances, including three Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances, has fuelled him to strive for "bigger and better things."

The 25-year-old Australian ended the year ranked world No.9 after his madien ATP Finals appearance. De Minaur will start the 2025 season on home soil in Sydney. He has reached the Round of 16 at the Australian Open in the past three years. A deeper run is on the cards for the improving Aussie.

"I definitely have plenty of goals in my head for 2025. I’m not really one to voice them out loud too often, but ultimately keep pushing myself. I’ve had my best year to date, but at the same time I’m not satisfied with that. I want more. I want to keep pushing myself," De Minaur was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I want to one day finish my career knowing that I gave the absolute max, and everything I could do to be the best possible tennis player. So that’s still the goal. Still pushing, still striving for more, keep trying to work hard, get better, and keep tweaking parts of my game to hopefully get those results," he added.

De Minaur’s journey in 2024 was nothing short of remarkable. He progressed to quarterfinals at Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open and also became the first Australian since Lleyton Hewitt in 20 years to qualify for the ATP finals after finishing the year as world No.9.

The Australian is eager to begin the new season on home soil at the United Cup, where Team Australia will face Argentina in their opening clash.

"It was extremely important the United Cup 2024, obviously for my confidence, for using it as a springboard to take my game to a different level. I’ve been blessed to play some of the best players in the world at the start of the year, and it is the perfect way to kind of get ready for the Australian Open and see where your level is at," he said.

