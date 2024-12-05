'Nothing will take away 12 incredible years', says Wolff on Hamilton's Mercedes farewell

Abu Dhabi, Dec 5 Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff opened up about Lewis Hamilton’s struggles with the W15, the legacy of their partnership, and the emotions surrounding the end of an iconic era as the seven-time world champion Hamilton, prepares to bid an emotional farewell to Mercedes after 12 incredible years. He will join Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton’s 2024 season has been anything but smooth. While moments like his emphatic victory at Silverstone and a triumphant weekend in Belgium showcased the brilliance that has defined his career, the Briton has also endured a string of difficult races.

The root of his struggles lies in Mercedes’ W15 - a car that Wolff admits has been challenging to master. Hamilton’s natural ability to brake late and attack corners has been hampered by the car’s sensitivity and propensity for understeer, particularly on tracks like Qatar.

Wolff explained the challenges Hamilton has faced: "One of his strengths is the way he’s able to brake late and attack the corner, and that car can’t take it. When the grip comes in, that phenomenon is even more articulated and makes it even worse for him. If the car slides more and lacks grip, it comes alive, but that contributes to him struggling more than George," Wolff told Formula 1's official website.

The Qatar Grand Prix epitomised the rollercoaster of Hamilton’s season. A series of missteps, including a false start penalty, a puncture, and speeding in the pit lane, culminated in a race to forget. Meanwhile, teammate George Russell adapted better to the W15’s quirks, finishing third in the Sprint and fourth in the Grand Prix.

Despite the challenges, Wolff remains focused on the extraordinary legacy Hamilton has built with Mercedes. Since joining the team in 2013, Hamilton has redefined the sport, claiming six of his seven world championships with the Brackley-based outfit. Together, they secured a record-breaking eight consecutive constructors’ titles and shattered countless records.

Wolff was quick to put the current struggles into perspective: "Nothing is going to take away 12 incredible years with eight constructors’ championships and six drivers’ titles. That is what will be in the memory. After next Sunday, we’ll look back on this great period of time rather than a season or some races that were particularly bad. We’ll stay with the good memories."

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will mark Hamilton’s final race with Mercedes before he embarks on a new chapter with Ferrari, partnering Charles Leclerc. For Mercedes, the transition signals a changing of the guard, with rookie Kimi Antonelli stepping up to join Russell.

Wolff acknowledged the emotional weight of Hamilton’s departure.

"It will be emotional. In a way, it doesn’t touch us yet so much because we are right in the middle of everything - fighting, trying to do our best every session, every day. But the closer it comes, the more emotional it will be, and particularly Sunday, the last laps of the last race."

Despite his struggles, Hamilton has managed five podiums in 2024, including victories at Silverstone and Spa. However, there have been moments of vulnerability. After a tough weekend in Sao Paulo, Hamilton admitted he "didn’t want to come back" and later remarked that he doesn’t feel "fast anymore."

Such moments highlight the personal toll of a challenging season, yet Hamilton’s resilience and professionalism have remained steadfast. Wolff remains hopeful for a strong finale: "We have one more to go. We will continue to give it our utmost and celebrate the partnership and relationship we’ve had. Those few races will be forgotten quickly, as much as it hurts at the moment."

Hamilton’s tenure at Mercedes has been one of the most successful partnerships in the history of motorsport. From his electrifying debut season in 2013 to his dominance during the hybrid era, he has left an indelible mark on the team and the sport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor