Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025: Sumit Antil strikes gold in Men's Javelin F64 category

Nottwil [Switzerland], May 27 : India's ace javelin star and double Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil added another accolade to his name by taking the top spot in the Men's Javelin F64 category in the Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025.

Sumit sent the javelin to a distance of 72.35m to take the gold and stand at the top of the podium. Sumit, who defended his gold in the Paris Paralympics 2024, delivered his best in the fifth round.

"Double #Paralympics Gold medallist Sumit Antil picked top spot in Men's Javelin F64 category with a throw of 72.35m at Nottwil World #ParaAthletics Grand Prix 2025. Super proud of you Sumit!" SAI Media wrote on X on Tuesday.

He kicked off the contest with a foul throw in the first and followed it up with a 67.80m throw in his second. He breached the 70m mark for the first time in the contest with a 71.29m attempt. The fixture continued, and he dropped the gold medal-winning throw in the penultimate round.

Before Sumit's heroics, Gurjar Mahendra shattered the world record in the Javelin F42 category with a sensational throw of 61.17 meters, claiming gold and etching his name in para-sporting history.

India's Pingane Mina Vilas secured a treble in the F57 category, clinching gold medals in discus (16.13m), shot put (4.29m), and javelin (10.56m)a rare and commendable sweep across all her events.

Among the standout performers was Bhuvi Agarwal, who struck gold in both the long jump T20 with a leap of 4.15m and the 400m T20, clocking an impressive 1:12.23s. Her athleticism and composure under pressure continued to mark her as a rising star in Indian para-athletics.

Multi-event talent Perumalsamy Santhanakumar added to India's medal tally with gold in the long jump T46 (5.71m) and the 400 meters T46 (57.44 seconds), along with a silver in the 100 meters T46, showcasing his versatility on both track and field.

In the same sprint category, Moorthy Pragadeeshwara Raja earned a silver in the 400-meter T11 (1:01.59) and a bronze in the 100-meter T11, demonstrating consistency and determination.

Veteran thrower Ravi Rangoli brought home double gold in the F40 category, excelling in both shot put (9.78m) and javelin (34.58m). Reflecting on the historic campaign, Devendra Jhajharia, Chairperson of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), expressed his pride in the team's achievements.

"Breaking a world record is a monumental feat, and to see our athletes achieve this on the international stage fills us with immense pride. The performance in Nottwil showcases the exceptional depth and potential of Indian para-athletics. These athletes are not just winning medalsthey're inspiring a nation and redefining what's possible," Jhajharia said as quoted from PCI.

