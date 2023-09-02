NRAI announces 33-member Indian Shooting squad for Asian Games 

New Delhi [India], September 2 : The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday named a 33-member Indian Shooting team that will take part in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, beginning September 23.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body for the Olympic sport of Shooting in the country, also announced on the day a 35-member team for the Asian Championships in Changwon, Korea, coming up in October this year.

The competition assumes added importance, given a total of 24 Paris Olympics quota places are there to be won, two in each of the 12 individual Olympic events across the three disciplines of Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun.

India will be fielding entries in all 16 events, including four Mixed Team events in the Asian Championships and will also be fielding four additional shooters, Rudrankksh Patil, Mehuli Ghosh, Sift Kaur Samra and Rajeshwari Kumari, who will compete for ranking points only. The mentioned four have already secured Paris quotas and are ineligible to win quotas as a result.

The Shooting squad has so far won seven quota places for the Paris Games and will look to pick up their first quotas in Pistol and Skeet events at the Asian Championships, besides filling their remaining berths in the Rifle and Trap disciplines.

